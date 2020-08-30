"So many people buried us" -- Big E reveals backstage WWE secrets from the past

WWE Superstar Big E, along with his New Day brothers Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, will go down as one of the most successful groups of talents in the promotion's history. However, there were several doubts floating backstage in the WWE when the faction was initially created.

During his recent appearance on WWE's show, Talking Smack, Big E opened up about the time when The New Day was being 'buried'. However, the WWE Superstar recalled their determination at the time as they worked together to get themselves over with the crowd.

"These were the same conversations we were having when we were starting as a trio. When people said, 'No, the way you're behaving now, as a faction, does not work. It will not work.' And we proved people wrong. We proved that we could forge our own path. I'm letting you know, I understand where you're coming from. I understand that this has always been the formula in wrestling. This has always been the formula in WWE. Now, when it's your time to step up, you have to be serious. You have to get rid of the shorts. I understand that.

Big E especially recalled the time back in 2014 and said that after the reaction they received six years ago, they shouldn't have made this far. However, the three WWE Superstars chose to hold their ground and continued with the 'goofy' gimmick, eventually proving everyone wrong.

"We've been able to forge a path on our own, to me, that is unique. So many people buried us to our faces. So many people buried us behind our backs in 2014, and said 'This will not work! It's going to fail. You're going to be gone. This will not work!' We were told that time and time again, but we did it on our own. I'm so proud of that, we stepped out on our own, that we did what we felt right to us. That we trusted our gut. We trusted our intuition, we said, Kofi, Woods, E, we're gonna do us because we believe in us as a trio." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The New Day and their current run in WWE

WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are currently away from in-ring action as they are recovering from their respective injuries. In the meantime, Big E is enjoying his Single's run on WWE SmackDown.

He is now set to face Sheamus at WWE's upcoming pay-per-view, Payback. Big E also confirmed that he wants to go after the Universal Championship on the blue brand.