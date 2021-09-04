WWE legend reacts to being asked if Hulk Hogan is the biggest liar in wrestling

WWE legend Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan possibly being the biggest liar in wrestling.

Jim Cornette regularly hosts Q&A sessions on his YouTube channel. Recently, a fan asked him about the biggest liar in WWE. The fan asked him to choose between Hulk Hogan, Paul Heyman, Bruce Prichard or someone else.

Cornette had a detailed answer to the question and hinted that it's hard to pick out one person. The WWE veteran also acknowledged Hulk Hogan's history of lying to people. Here's what Cornette had to say:

"It's like the best worker in business. Well, what style of lie? An entertaining lie that doesn't hurt anybody that's a story to tell in the locker room, or fictitiousness about how great you are personally, like how Hogan is guilty of, so many times. Or just lying to get something out of somebody or to work them. Paul E has been noted by other people to have experience in the past. He's never really lied much to me because I knew ahead of time and didn't have that many dealings," Jim Cornette said.

Hulk Hogan has been accused of lying in the past

Many fans consider Hulk Hogan to be the greatest superstar in WWE history. Hogan, however, had a long list of real-life rivals during his time at the top.

Hulk Hogan has also been accused of lying by several wrestling personalities, most notably The Undertaker. In an interview with ESPN, The Deadman opened up about his Survivor Series 1991 win over Hogan, adding that Hogan lied about suffering a "neck injury" after being hit by a Tombstone Piledriver during the match.

Hogan was also accused of lying under oath back in 2015 during his court battle against Gawker, the website that had made the WWE legend's controversial tape public.

