"So proud of him as a performer" - WWE legend heaps praise on Cody Rhodes after his match at WrestleMania 39

Triple H has heaped praise on Cody Rhodes following his match against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

The two stars put on a hard-hitting match at the event despite interference from The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa helped The Tribal Chief retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by attacking Cody Rhodes while the official was distracted by Paul Heyman. The American Nightmare paid tribute to The Game during the bout by performing the Pedigree.

Speaking on the WrestleMania 39 post-show press conference, Triple H gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes after the match, stating that he's proud of him.

"For Cody, so proud of him as a performer. The hardest thing in the world to do is walk away from your comfort zone. To walk away from something you do no matter how difficult that environment you're in is or anything. To go with what you're familiar with and walk away into an unknown environment is one of the most difficult things you'll ever do in your life. And he did that, gambled on himself in the biggest way possible and succeeded at it," said The Game. [30:32-31:05]

Triple H says Cody Rhodes proved he belongs at the top of WWE

The American Nightmare suffered his first pinfall loss to Roman Reigns since returning to WWE last year. Many fans were expecting him to win the match, but the company had other plans.

Triple H spoke about Cody Rhodes' journey and stated that the latter earned his place at the top of the business.

"To see that journey, to see him go through all those things, it's incredibly strong. It's an incredibly tough journey and [it takes] an incredibly tough person to do that. And to do that in this business is really difficult and he's done it, and tonight, if anything, he proved and earned his place at the top of this business, and I really mean that as a performer, athlete, businessman and as a man, he earned his place in this business tonight." [31:35-32:08]

Cody Rhodes has had an impressive run in WWE since making a surprise return to the company last year. Despite the setback, it'll be interesting to see whether he will finally win the world title and finish his story in the coming months.

Who were you rooting for at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below!

