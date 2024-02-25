"So Rude" WWE star shares honest opinion of Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio isn't exactly popular in WWE at the moment, as shown from Elimination Chamber this past weekend when he was booed out of the building despite not actually being on the card.

Mysterio entered during the Tag Team Championship match to support Finn Balor and Damian Priest and snatched the microphone from Austin Romero so that he could cut a promo.

Romero has since taken to Instagram to make it clear that he thought that his actions were rude. The issue here is that he could have just put a target on himself on RAW since The Judgment Day doesn't take kindly to being called out.

The Judgment Day were all victorious on their trip to Perth with Balor and Priest while retaining their WWE Tag Team Championships, while Rhea Ripley main evented and was able to retain her Women's World Championship.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh , although not booked for matches, still made an appearance to support their Judgement Day team mates in their match against and newly named New Catch Republic.

Will Dominik Mysterio be handed a WWE match at WrestleMania XL?

A lot has changed for Dominik Mysterio over the past few weeks since the original plan was reportedly for him to face Brock Lesnar in Australia, but because The Beast didn't return at The Royal Rumble last month, he didn't have a place on the card.

His WrestleMania direction looks even more confusing since he is one of just two members of The Judgment Day who are without titles so he isn't in a position where he will be handed a match.

Recently, Dominik and McDonagh have shown that they could be a formidable tag team, but since The Judgment Day currently holds the titles, there is no direction for them to challenge at WrestleMania XL, which leaves Dominik without a match or storyline heading into the biggest event of the year.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio should be handed a WWE match at WrestleMania XL? Share your thoughts or predictions for the show in the comments section below.