Solo Sikoa's former Bloodline associate sends a one-word message to Jeff Cobb after his WWE debut at Backlash

Solo Sikoa introduced the newest member of The Bloodline at WWE Backlash by adding Jeff Cobb to the group. His former associate, Bronson Reed, has reacted to the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star's debut.

Ad

Reed aligned with the new Bloodline last year and became the fifth member of Sikoa's group when they faced the OG Bloodline in a WarGames match. The Aus-zilla has been sidelined with an injury he sustained during the traditional 5-on-5 WarGames match.

Ad

Trending

On X/Twitter, Reed sent a one-word message, reacting to Cobb's debut at WWE Backlash.

"JEFF," wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeff Cobb helped Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Backlash. During the closing moments of the match, Sikoa saved The Samoan Werewolf from being put through the commentary desk. Within the next few moments, Cobb attacked LA Knight, allowing Fatu to once again pin The Megastar.

Fatu looked visibly confused after Cobb's debut. The new Bloodline member stood side by side with Sikoa as the United States Champion walked to the back. It remains to be seen if further tension exists between Fatu and Sikoa, especially after the latter claimed that he was out of soldiers with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa currently injured.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More