"Some of the best talent on the roster being wasted" -WWE Fans react to superstars losing more matches than winning in 2023

Fans took to Twitter and were perplexed to know the stats of WWE superstars losing more matches than winning in 2023.

Some of the best wrestlers in WWE have been booked to lose matches more often. For example, according to stats provided by Cagematch, Finn Balor has been on the losing side 36 times out of 46 matches he performed in, IYO SKY lost 36 out of 45, Bayley lost 42 out of 48, LA Knight lost 34 out of 42, and former WWE Champion The Miz won just one match out of 26.

Fans were baffled to know these stats and started commenting on Twitter. One fan wrote that some of the best wrestlers in the business are being wasted by WWE.

One fan was concerned about The Miz only putting over talent, and they think he and IYO SKY should start getting some more wins.

Benny @SmilingSaiyan



Come on Iyo time to start snagging those wins @CrispyWrestle Poor Miz I understand he is putting talent over and what not though but hope he snags a win or 2 along the way :)Come on Iyo time to start snagging those wins @CrispyWrestle Poor Miz I understand he is putting talent over and what not though but hope he snags a win or 2 along the way :) Come on Iyo time to start snagging those wins

Another fan questioned the company's booking for these superstars and wrote that they can understand why these losses are happening.

QB™️ @ItsDaQB @CrispyWrestle The fact I can see why based on how all these people are booked @CrispyWrestle The fact I can see why based on how all these people are booked

A fan wrote that heels in the Stamford-based promotion are supposed to lose, and there isn't anything wrong with that.

However, one fan was fed up with seeing Finn Balor booked this way because they think he is a top talent.

Justin🏆 @justin2300_ @CrispyWrestle Hate how they continue to disrespect Finn Balor theres not 5 wwe superstars who can lace his boots @CrispyWrestle Hate how they continue to disrespect Finn Balor theres not 5 wwe superstars who can lace his boots

One fan wrote that IYO SKY is about to have a good run after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

A fan wrote that winning matches doesn't mean the wrestler is being pushed by the company because these are some of the hottest names in the Stamford-based promotion right now.

Andrew Deakins @DEAKINGENIOUS @CrispyWrestle Proves that winning doesn’t equate to being over. These are some of the hottest names in WWE right now. @CrispyWrestle Proves that winning doesn’t equate to being over. These are some of the hottest names in WWE right now.

Another fan wrote that Finn Balor should have a better win rate, and they are hopeful he'll win at SummerSlam.

Pairys law @pairy725 @CrispyWrestle Finn should have a better win rate hopefully summerslam @CrispyWrestle Finn should have a better win rate hopefully summerslam

WWE Superstar The Miz won his first match of 2023 at this week's RAW

The Miz has been one of the biggest wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion for a long time. He has had a decorated career so far in the company by winning several championships, including the WWE Championship two times, the Intercontinental Championship eight times, United States Championship two times, and Tag Team Championships eight times.

However, the superstar hasn't been booked well in 2023, as he has only managed to win one match out of 26. Some fans even believe he's only there to put over new talent in the business, which is disrespect toward a former champion.

The A-Lister finally won his first match of the year against Tommaso Ciampa on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Fans want to see the former United States Champion be booked better in his future matches. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for The Miz.

What do you think about these losing stats? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes