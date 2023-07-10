"Some of you are not going to be here next week" - 39-year-old star on Vince McMahon's warning before releasing more than 20 WWE Superstars 

Former CEO Vince McMahon once warned the WWE locker room that some of them were about to be let go by the company.

WWE boasts a massive roster of superstars to fill their weekly shows. Every year, the promotion releases a bunch of wrestlers due to a variety of reasons.

On the latest edition of Cafe De Rene, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recalled Vince McMahon once warning the locker room that releases were on the horizon.

Here's what Dupree said:

"I don't know if you remember this meeting. It was in California and it was one of those production meetings that we used to have. And then Vince was like, 'Some of you are not going to be here next week.' Dude, it was like on a Tuesday Smackdown taping. And then that Wednesday, there was like 20 or 30 people, just swoosh!" [0:31-0:51]

Vince McMahon let go of more than 80 wrestlers in 2021

WWE has done mass releases in the past, with several superstars being let go in one go. Two years ago, the company went on a release spree, and about 80 superstars were released in a single year.

The list included several top names like Malakai Black, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Chelsea Green, Keith Lee, and a few others. Vince McMahon and WWE received massive backlash from fans for the releases.

Today, some of those released stars are working in AEW, some haven't been active, while some were brought back by Triple H last year.

As for Rene Dupree, he was with WWE for about five years, from 2002 to 2007. In mid-2007, he requested his release from the company and was granted the same on July 26, 2007. Dupree worked in several independent promotions following his WWE exit in 2007.

