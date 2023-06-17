"Someone's making a singlet look s*xy" - Ronda Rousey made a cheeky remark about 26-year-old WWE star's outfit

WWE star Maxxine Dupri recently spoke about Ronda Rousey complimenting her outfit on this past week's episode of RAW.

Both stars were booked on the June 12 edition of Monday Night RAW. Maxxine showed up with Alpha Academy during Chad Gable's match against Erik of the Viking Raiders. Meanwhile, Rousey was seen with tag team partner Shayna Baszler during her match against Raquel Rodriguez.

This week on After the Bell, Dupri claimed that Ronda Rousey was impressed by her outfit. She detailed how The Rowdy One complimented her singlet while she was making her way out to the ring.

"It was funny, right before I walked through gorilla, Ronda said to me, she's like, 'Finally, someone's making a singlet look s*xy.' I'm like yes, that's what we're doing in 2023. I'm claiming whatever I want it to be and I'm making it s*xy."

The 29-year-old WWE star also recalled how she was inspired by Alpha Academy and worked on her outfit all by herself.

"It's one of those things where I'm inspired by Alpha Academy. I'm with them every week, I've spent all this time with them and I'm like, 'Why would I not want to be cohesive with them?' So I made it last week." [0:05 - 0:29]

Maxxine Dupri helped Chad Gable win on WWE RAW

During the same conversation, Dupri mentioned that her association with Alpha Academy would help her in-ring skills and make her a formidable competitor in WWE.

Some of her wrestling skills were on display this past Monday night when he pulled out an incredible Armdrag on Valhalla at ringside. This took place when Chad Gable was in a match against Erik of the Viking Raiders. The distraction helped Gable pick up a huge victory over his adversary.

