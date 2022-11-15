"Something is gonna happen" - Fans go wild over top female WWE star potentially turning on her friends to join Bray Wyatt

Fans on social media think WWE star Alexa Bliss could turn heel to join Bray Wyatt.

Bliss joined forces with Mia Yim, Bianca Belair, and Asuka to take on Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley has teamed up with the heel group, evening the odds in the process.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss were momentarily tag team champions after winning the title on the October 31st episode of WWE RAW. However, in their rematch at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Damage CTRL regained the title after a returning Nikki Cross assisted.

Since then, fans have noticed little changes in Alexa Bliss’s character, especially during a segment on RAW when she was noticeably standing at a distance from Belair, Mia Yim, and Asuka.

Last week, during Little Miss Bliss’s entrance, there was a hint of Bray Wyatt on the titantron. Fans have gone wild ever since, speculating that the former Money in the Bank winner will soon turn heel and join Bray Wyatt.

Check out the tweets below:

sᴏᴜʟ 🎄 @ERAOFBNKS #WWERaw why alexa so distant from them, something about to go down, I feel it. why alexa so distant from them, something about to go down, I feel it.😭 #WWERaw https://t.co/ZhHqIyDuxU

Jackson⛄ @Jackson_0525 @ERAOFBNKS I was wondering the same thing! I'm thinking she might turn inside war games and cost them the match @ERAOFBNKS I was wondering the same thing! I'm thinking she might turn inside war games and cost them the match

Reunite Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt Fanpage @AlexaDaGOAT Alexa Bliss deserves so much better than this. Hopefully she stops being a Bianca buddy at WarGames and she snaps and goes dark again, reuniting with Bray Wyatt. #WWERaw Alexa Bliss deserves so much better than this. Hopefully she stops being a Bianca buddy at WarGames and she snaps and goes dark again, reuniting with Bray Wyatt. #WWERaw

Kaylinf777 @KaylinsWRLD @AlexaDaGOAT Hopefully Alexa snaps in the middle of the wargames match, that would be cool. @AlexaDaGOAT Hopefully Alexa snaps in the middle of the wargames match, that would be cool.

Anthony Ice @AnthonyIce108 @AlexaDaGOAT I got a feeling something is gonna happen at WARGAMES during the match @AlexaDaGOAT I got a feeling something is gonna happen at WARGAMES during the match 👀

Team Bi @team_bi_guy @ERAOFBNKS Next week she walks away from the team/match maybe linked to Bray. Leaving two surprise spots. @ERAOFBNKS Next week she walks away from the team/match maybe linked to Bray. Leaving two surprise spots.

JustDonny @Drexjr2 @ERAOFBNKS I bet the lights will go out in the match and they'll come back on to Bliss being gone. Maybe Bray's logo on the titantron for a couple seconds @ERAOFBNKS I bet the lights will go out in the match and they'll come back on to Bliss being gone. Maybe Bray's logo on the titantron for a couple seconds

With WarGames matches taking place at Survivor Series this year, Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross will take on Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, Bianca Belair, and an unannounced fifth star.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt share a lot of history in WWE

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt have a lot of history in WWE. At the Horror Show at Extreme Rules, the former RAW Women’s Champion helped the Eater of Worlds to defeat Braun Strowman, and Bliss officially joined hands with Wyatt. Bliss even started using Sister Abigail as her finisher.

Randy Orton feuded with the former Universal Champion and burnt him alive in the middle of the ring, thus writing him out of action for the future. Alexa Bliss continued to fight the Apex Predator, and the two met in an intergender match at Fastlane.

The Fiend made his return and helped his partner win the match. However, Alexa Bliss betrayed the owner of the Firefly Funhouse at WrestleMania 37 to help Randy Orton emerge victorious.

Should Bliss align herself with the recently returned Wyatt, it will be interesting to see how WWE addresses their history together, especially the betrayal at the end.

