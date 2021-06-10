"Something about you that I'm trying to figure out" - Vince McMahon to recently-released WWE star

Vince McMahon praised Aleister Black for his look and style and made "a lot of promises" to the now-released WWE Superstar after he was called up to the main roster.

In his most recent appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Aleister Black detailed his very first interaction with Vince McMahon after being called up to the main roster. Black revealed that Paul Heyman had told him to meet the WWE Chairman and during the interaction Mr. McMahon was full of praise.

"It was a very positive conversation, Vince was full of praise. Like, you know, where he sees me, where he sees me going, what part of the card he sees me, upper positions, a lot of promises, a lot of, like, this is what I want to do with you. The translation was never there," said Black about his first meeting with Vince McMahon.

The former NXT Champion spoke to Vince McMahon a few times during his partnership with Rey Mysterio, where he was getting "beat up" all the time. Black said he had to wait four to five hours to get a meeting with the WWE Chairman.

McMahon was complimentary of Black in their meeting sometime last year before he went on to feud with Kevin Owens.

"(I) Sat down with him (Vince). He told me, 'I think you're so intriguing, I think your look is great, I think your style is great but there's something about you that I'm trying to figure out.' That's fine, we've got time, let's figure out. So he sent me home, I came back with Kevin Owens and we did that storyline," said Aleister Black.

Vince McMahon asked Triple H to allow Aleister Black to move to the main roster a number of times

I appreciate all the support over the past few days. Still feeling good, motivated and driven. A huge sense of relief came and the realization that with cuffs and restrictions I could create all that, cuffs that I now no longer have. Feeling pride in all I have done and will do. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 5, 2021

Vince McMahon seemed to be a big fan of Black when he was in NXT and requested Triple H to allow him to move to the main roster a few times. The Game spoke to Black about McMahon's interest in him a year-and-a-half ago.

"Hunter told me that even back then, Vince [McMahon] was like, ‘I want that guy’ and then it was, I think the match with Johnny [Gargano] when I came back, again, ‘I want that guy’ and Hunter kept telling him, ‘No. I have this program with him. I want him to finish [and] write that out."

Black eventually moved to the main roster in 2019 and featured on RAW and SmackDown.

Aleister Black on Twitch reacting to his release says he’s thankful to Vince McMahon, Triple H, Bruce Prichard, Paul Heyman and others in WWE for the opportunities they gave him. Also says Roman is a great locker room leader. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 2, 2021

