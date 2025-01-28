  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "Something he'll never forget" - Possibly career-altering moment for Xavier Woods happened on RAW, according to legend Bill Apter

"Something he'll never forget" - Possibly career-altering moment for Xavier Woods happened on RAW, according to legend Bill Apter

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 28, 2025 03:23 GMT
Another brutal moment for Woods (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
Another brutal moment for Woods (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Xavier Woods lost to WWE legend Rey Mysterio on RAW as his downfall in popularity continues. Wrestling legend Bill Apter doesn't think the loss, or even the fans turning on him, is the worst thing to happen. Instead, he cited one moment on the January 27 episode of RAW as a career-altering moment for Xavier Woods.

This week on RAW, Xavier Woods returned to his hometown of Atlanta, and even Cathy Kelley had no idea he was from there. His hometown crowd completely turned on him, which is no surprise considering how even the most despicable villains disapprove of what he and Kofi Kingston did to Big E. However, the most shocking moment was seeing his own family at ringside turn on him as they wore "New Day sucks" merchandise.

also-read-trending Trending

Wrestling legend Bill Apter said that Xavier Woods' family turning on him is something he'll never forget, describing it as a "slap in the face." It is undoubtedly a career-altering moment for his character.

"Probably the biggest slap in the face he could've gotten. More than the wrestlers, his own family turning on him? Something he'll never forget in [the] storyline."

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

You can watch the moment below:

The fact that his family cheered on as Rey Mysterio beat Woods tells you everything that you need to know. The story continues to get more interesting as The New Day has completely isolated the locker room.

The question is whether or not Big E will return on time to make something of this story.

Until then, things seem to be spiraling for Woods and Kingston.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी