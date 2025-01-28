"Something he'll never forget" - Possibly career-altering moment for Xavier Woods happened on RAW, according to legend Bill Apter

Xavier Woods lost to WWE legend Rey Mysterio on RAW as his downfall in popularity continues. Wrestling legend Bill Apter doesn't think the loss, or even the fans turning on him, is the worst thing to happen. Instead, he cited one moment on the January 27 episode of RAW as a career-altering moment for Xavier Woods.

This week on RAW, Xavier Woods returned to his hometown of Atlanta, and even Cathy Kelley had no idea he was from there. His hometown crowd completely turned on him, which is no surprise considering how even the most despicable villains disapprove of what he and Kofi Kingston did to Big E. However, the most shocking moment was seeing his own family at ringside turn on him as they wore "New Day sucks" merchandise.

Trending

Wrestling legend Bill Apter said that Xavier Woods' family turning on him is something he'll never forget, describing it as a "slap in the face." It is undoubtedly a career-altering moment for his character.

"Probably the biggest slap in the face he could've gotten. More than the wrestlers, his own family turning on him? Something he'll never forget in [the] storyline."

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

You can watch the moment below:

Expand Tweet

The fact that his family cheered on as Rey Mysterio beat Woods tells you everything that you need to know. The story continues to get more interesting as The New Day has completely isolated the locker room.

The question is whether or not Big E will return on time to make something of this story.

Expand Tweet

Until then, things seem to be spiraling for Woods and Kingston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback