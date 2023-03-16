"Something that no one's done" - Rhea Ripley setting herself for unique goal at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has set her eyes on becoming a Grand Slam Women's Champion.

Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. The Judgment Day member decided she wanted to take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two have a lot of history, having faced each other at The Show of Shows in 2020, where Flair defeated Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship.

The Eradicator of Judgment Day was on a recent episode of Xfinity Hangouts this week. She mentioned that taking down Flair for the gold at WrestleMania would make her a Grand Slam Women's Champion in WWE.

"Now, for me, it's NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania, RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania, Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, and now the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. To know that I've only been on four WrestleManias, and every single one of them has been with a championship on the line, is so insane. If I end up knocking off Charlotte and become the SmackDown Women's Champion, then I become a Grand Slam [Champion] with the NXT Women's Championship as well, which is something that no one's done. So, I think that's really cool." [1:37 - 2:10]

You can watch the full interview here:

There have been a few Grand Slam Women's Champions in WWE

The concept of a Grand Slam Women's Champion in WWE came into being when Bayley announced herself as the first female to achieve the accolade in 2019.

She was the first woman to have held the NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship. The feat was later replicated by Asuka, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair.

WrestlingFan84 @WrestlingFan84 Future youngest Women's grand slam champion in history

First woman to win every singles women's championship in WWE Future youngest Women's grand slam champion in historyFirst woman to win every singles women's championship in WWE https://t.co/wFbk2qKIn3

If the Aussie superstar can take down Flair at The Show of Shows, she will join an elite list of names in WWE and become a part of history.

Can Ripley take down Charlotte Flair to become a Grand Slam Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Xfinity and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes