"Sometimes being a bad dude just feels a lot better" - Cedric Alexander on turning heel

Cedric Alexander shocked the WWE Universe by turning heel and joining The Hurt Business in September. Since joining the faction led by MVP and Bobby Lashley, Alexander has found a new edge to his wrestling style inside the ring.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Alexander revealed that joining The Hurt Business has made him feel a lot better and provided him with a platform to vent out his frustrations.

"I needed a change of pace and the chance to let out a new side that people aren’t used to seeing. One of the things that made me love wrestling in general was my career in amateur wrestling in high school and college. Just being on the mat made me feel a type of aggression I wasn’t really able to produce in my regular life. Now, with the Hurt Business, this is my chance to let loose. Before, when I was frustrated, I couldn’t let it out. Sometimes being a bad dude just feels a lot better. I knew I needed this, and it feels good."

Cedric Alexander also revealed that he shares unique chemistry in the ring with his friend-turned-rival Ricochet. The former Cruiserweight Champion added that he worked with Ricochet only two or three times before their current feud.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin to face The New Day on RAW

Cedric Alexander and his Hurt Business team-mate Shelton Benjamin will face RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day in a non-title match tonight. Ahead of their match, Alexander also discussed the rare chance of getting to take on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the same interview:

"This is only the second time I’ve ever been in the ring with Woods and with Kofi. I just can’t wait to share the ring with Kofi. I’ve been watching him my whole career thinking, ‘I want to be in the ring with that guy.’ So hopefully Monday goes as planned, and I’ll be kicking the crap out of Kofi on RAW.'

Cedric Alexander, who is good friends with Benjamin in real-life, now has the chance to team up with him in tonight's match against Kingston and Woods. It remains to be seen whether Alexander can play a pivotal role in tonight's match and pick up a win over the tag team champions.