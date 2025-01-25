"Sometimes, it's on the guy himself" - WWE legend exposes why Braun Strowman’s booking isn’t working (Exclusive)

WWE star Braun Strowman is set for a huge match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke about how WWE has handled the star of late.

Strowman has been feuding with The Bloodline since his return. The Solo Sikoa-led faction tried putting him out of action with some brutal attacks. However, The Monster of All Monsters came back with renewed vigor and has not taken a step back.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Long pointed out that there was a huge missed opportunity with Braun Strowman. The Hall of Famer claimed Strowman could have been a huge star but WWE's booking didn't match such expectations. He reasoned that there might be some issues between the creative and the star but wasn't sure of the backstage reasons behind his lukewarm booking.

"It certainly doesn't help him a lot. The way the guy looks and the way that they use him is two different things. I couldn't ask what the problem is there. Why things are happening the way they are happening? Sometimes, it's on the guy himself. Like I said, we just don't know what's going on behind the scenes." [From 5:02 onwards]

This week on SmackDown, Braun Strowman showed up as Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga decimated LA Knight.

It will be interesting to see if The Monster of All Monsters can pick up a huge win against Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event.

