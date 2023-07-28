"Sometimes you couldn't be yourself" - Booker T opens up about differences in commentary on NXT and WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently opened up on what it's like to be part of the NXT announcement team.

After massive success in WCW and WWE, the six-time world champion stepped into a role in commentary. He had successful stints as part of the RAW and SmackDown announcement teams. The Hall of Famer recently started providing commentary for NXT alongside Vic Joseph.

Booker T was the special guest this week on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He hinted that there was always someone on his earpiece in RAW or SmackDown forcing him to be politically correct during commentary. He mentioned having a lot more creative freedom in NXT.

"You know what, I think that's the difference. When I was on RAW, when I was on SmackDown, everything had to be politically correct. Of course, I had, you know, something in my ear. Sometimes you couldn't be yourself. And I find myself at NXT being kind of like I am here at Reality of Wrestling. You know, I’m throwing my clipboard. I'm having fun at the same time." [H/T Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

Booker T mentioned that he wanted to put the spotlight on the young NXT talent

During the same discussion, Booker claimed that he was always trying to get the NXT talent over on commentary.

"With NXT I can go out there and be serious. But then I can talk about you know shucky ducky quack quack. So it's just all about having balance. And trying to think about one thing first and foremost. And that's the young guys, the talent and trying to put a spotlight on those guys. And, you know, hopefully, give them the rub is something we talked about in the business."

The Hall of Famer detailed that he was balancing being serious and funny, but the priority was always to portray the talent as huge stars. Fans have quite enjoyed the commentary pairing of Booker and Joseph. It remains to be seen how long the duo will continue.

What do you think of Booker T as an announcer on NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

