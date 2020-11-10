Sony announces month-long Undertaker-themed programming; to air two exclusive series starting November 15

Sony Pictures Sports Network has announced a month-long special Undertaker-themed programming to commemorate 30 years of The Undertaker in WWE. WWE is set to celebrate three decades of The Phenom in WWE at Survivor Series and Sony is going to present a special series for their Indian audience with two exclusive series set to air from November 15.

The Phenom – 30 Years of the Undertaker will air over 30 days and features an anthology series, while the much-acclaimed The Last Ride documentary will also air on Indian television, with both series being aired on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) beginning November 15, 2020.

The Phenom – 30 Years of the Undertaker will be hosted by VJ Sahil Khattar and will dive into The Phenom's key moments from pay-per-views like SummerSlam 1994, Survivor Series 1990, and WrestleMania 29, to name a few.

Watch The Last Ride every Sunday, starting November 15 from 8:30 PM, only on SONY TEN 1 (English) & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels

Watch The Phenom: 30 Years of The Undertaker, every day starting Sunday, November 15 from 8:00 PM, only on SONY TEN 1 (English) & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels

Apart from that, Sony Pictures Sports Network is also going to bring The Undertaker himself to his Indian fans through a live interaction in a show called Extraaa Dhamaal Live with The Undertaker, which will take place on November 11 at 9:15 PM. The interaction will be on SonySportsIndia’s official Facebook page and will also feature Indian actor and producer Rana Daggubati, who is a fan of WWE and The Undertaker.

The actor said that he has been a big fan of WWE and has watched The Undertaker right from his childhood:

“I have always been a fan of WWE and been watching The Undertaker and following his journey since my childhood. I enjoyed the drama and action. I am really looking forward to the exciting conversation with the legend himself, the one and only, The Undertaker, who is going to be Live in Conversation for the first time ever in India”

Watch WWE Legend, The Undertaker LIVE and Exclusive on ‘EXTRAAA DHAMAAL WITH THE UNDERTAKER” on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 and the official Facebook page of Sony Sports Network , @SonySportsIndia, on Wednesday, November 11 from 9:15 PM