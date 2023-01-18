Sony Sports Network brings in Bollywood celebrity Sharman Joshi with Sashaa Padamsee to host new WWE Super Dhamaal

Sony Sports Network is bringing forth a whole new iteration of WWE Super Dhamaal in 2023.

With top Bollywood celebrity Sharman Joshi and actor Sasha Padamsee now hosting the weekly studio show, it will be broadcast at 1 pm, and 5 pm IST on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 Channels and will also be on SONY WAH at 10 am IST every Sunday.

The newly rebooted show will feature some new segments as well, bringing exciting themes to the show, including 'DhamaalMania' and 'WWE Dhamaal ki Paathshaala.' There will also be separate themes for each episode, as they will cover WWE relationships, rivalries, and a lot more of interest to fans.

The show will also feature highlights from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, as well as premium live events broadcast by WWE.

New host Sharman Joshi also spoke about the show, as well as his connections with WWE while growing up.

“WWE has been an integral part of my teenage years in the early 90s. I have always looked up to The Undertaker for inspiration, and I hope that being a part of WWE Super Dhamaal will take me closer to meeting him.”

Fans can watch WWE Super Dhamaal at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm (IST) on Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 3 channels every Sunday and SONY WAH at 10:00 am (IST) every Sunday.

