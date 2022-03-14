WWE official Sonya Deville recently spoke about some important advice she received from WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Deville has been a staple of WWE TV in recent times, appearing on both RAW and SmackDown. She has also participated in a number of matches this year, including a tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the WWE official spoke about Lita's advice to her during her appearance on Tough Enough. She mentioned that the advice was confusing at first, but she gradually understood what the Hall of Famer was trying to convey.

Here's what Deville had to say:

"I'll never forget this. She gave me the best piece of advice that I've ever gotten and you know it was important and good because it stuck in my head from 7 and a half years ago. She pulled me aside during Tough Enough and she saw that I was intense to say the least. I wore my heart on my sleeve. She said, 'Listen, take this serious, but don't take it serious at all.' I was so confused by that statement at that time but as the years passed, it made so much sense. She was trying to tell me like take it seriously, do your job and be a professional, but at the same time relax and realize that it's all fun and have fun with it." (from 14:31 onwards)

Sonya Deville and Lita were on the same card at Elimination Chamber

During the interview, Sonya Deville also mentioned that it was surreal to be on the same card as the legend at WWE Elimination Chamber.

"Yeah, I was talking to her that whole week. We were in the same hotel together. We were talking and I was like, 'What a full circle moment it would be if we ever had a match," Deville added. (from 14:23 onwards)

She added that it would be a full circle moment if she had a chance to face Lita in the ring in the future.

