Sonya Deville announced an emotional personal update; she has a new addition to the family

Sonya Deville made an emotional personal announcement and shared it with her fans. The WWE star took to social media to share the update.

Deville is currently in the middle of a new push in WWE. She's the leader of the newly founded Pure Fusion Collective on the show. Name aside, the faction has already impressed fans through the sheer domination so far. With Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark by her side, Damage CTRL has found themselves victims of attacks while they've established their position on the roster.

Sonya Deville made a very emotional announcement on her Instagram this week as she spoke about the newest addition to her family. She said that with her partner, she had adopted Xena, a new dog. She posted pictures with the dog together. She went on to add that they were renovating some old buildings and loving it. There has not been a dull moment for her so far.

"Dogs, Drive ins, and dives over here all week 😂🐺🏡 I love a filled week with lots of things going on, currently we have added a new killer to the family meet Xena… 😍 Toni and I are renovating some super cool old buildings which we are loving! And much more 😅 never a dull moment when you have half a farm and half a dog pound happening in your house lol 🙃"

Not everyone is a fan of Sonya Deville and her new faction

While some fans have been divided over Sonya Deville's new faction and what has been happening on the show with her return, Vince Russo has been outspoken about his issue with the group and their gimmick.

Deville, Stark, and Baszler have a hand sign they do as part of their faction where they hold their fingers down. On an episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo picked that apart, pointing out his issue.

"Oh my God, bro. You got Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark. That gimmick [is] what they do now? See that gimmick? They put their guns in. Bro, that's worth the $200 ticket. Let me run to the cash machine. Let me get my 200 bucks so I can see these three yahoos put their guns in the middle. What are you, nuts?" [From 52:27 onwards]

The success of her faction is not determined yet, but the coming weeks should let fans know more about their plans.

