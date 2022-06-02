Sonya Deville announces WWE Pride Month campaign

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has appeared in a new post announcing the WWE Together campaign for Pride Month.

Deville, the first openly gay female superstar in WWE history, has been with Vince McMahon's company since 2015. Getting her start on the reality show Tough Enough, Deville was quickly placed into WWE's NXT development system. In November 2017, she was brought to the main roster as part of Paige's Absolution stable alongside Mandy Rose. After taking a brief time away from professional wrestling in 2020, Deville returned as an on-screen authority figure for WWE in 2021, and returned to the ring fully in 2022.

Now though, the LGBT+ superstar has been selected to announce a new line of merch as part of the WWE Together campaign. The campaign will see WWE release a line of pride-related merch and donate the proceeds to GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation). Deville took to Twitter with a post sporting the merch, which features the WWE logo with the word "Together" emblazoned underneath.

"Guysss! This June, @WWE is officially launching new “WWE Together” merch with 100% of net proceeds benefiting @GLAAD. Visit http://WWEShop.com for more info!" She wrote.

What has Sonya Deville been upto on WWE TV?

Sonya Deville was recently stripped of her on-screen authority role for using her authority to gain advantage as a competitor.

Deville bent the rules to gain the upper hand in a RAW Women's Title match against Bianca Belair a few weeks ago. She was unsuccessful in her attempts, and drew the ire of WWE upper management.

Since then, Deville has suffered back-to-back losses against the returning Alexa Bliss.

It will be interesting to see the reception to the new merchandise, and what WWE does with Sonya Deville next. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far