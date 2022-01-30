"I miss you" - Sonya Deville breaks character to send a message to former WWE personality after the Royal Rumble 

WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville recently took to her official Twitter handle to showcase her love towards Renee Paquette. The WWE star proclaimed that she misses the former WWE commentator as well.

Deville was eliminated by her arch-rival Naomi from the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match. After her elimination, Deville was left fuming but eventually got her revenge by pulling Naomi out of the ring and eliminating her in the process.

During the women's Rumble match, former WWE personnel Renee Paquette took to Twitter to praise Deville for the ring gear she sported on the night.

“@SonyaDevilleWWE looks cool AF,” wrote Paquette.

Check out Renee Paquette's tweet below:

In response to Paquette, Deville wrote the following:

"I love you and miss you."

Check out Deville's response to Renee Paquette below:

Paquette joined WWE back in 2012 and mostly worked for the company as a commentator, presenter, and interviewer.

She then began her journey as a backstage interviewer and eventually became the color commentator of RAW.

The former Renee Young left WWE in 2020 but made a special appearance on a previous episode of SmackDown for the promotion of the Royal Rumble 2021 show.

Sonya Deville and Naomi's feud seems far from over

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Naomi was successful in her highly awaited match against Sonya Deville.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion defeated her arch-nemesis after a back-and-forth contest between the two.

Deville's defeat in the singles match indicated an end to her and Naomi's feud. But the rivalry was once again ignited at the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match this year.

During the women's Royal Rumble match, Deville also eliminated Cameron from the match. Cameron, who made her return at the Rumble, is a former tag team partner of Naomi.

To get back at the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Deville took her frustrations out on both the former Funkadactyls.

