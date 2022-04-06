"So proud" - Sonya Deville breaks character to send a message to RAW tag-team

Sonya Deville has sent a message to the RAW tag team of Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan. Deville took to social media to break character to praise Liv for Brutality.

At WrestleMania 38, the team of Ripley & Morgan came up short in their quest to capture the RAW Women's Tag Team Championships. Instead, Sasha Banks & Naomi dethroned Queen Zelina & Carmella to win the titles.

Taking to Twitter, Deville shared a backstage photo of herself with Ripley and Morgan and praised the duo by writing:

After 'Mania 38, Liv for Brutality lost a #1 contender's match to the reigning champions on RAW, after the match, The Nightmare walked out on Morgan after the devastating loss.

However, the two women eventually got back on good terms, with Ripley earning her team a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for next week's RAW.

Next week on RAW, Liv for Brutality will aim to end Banks & Naomi's reign when they cross paths again. In doing so, the pair will win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the very first time.

Rhea Ripley made it clear her goal is to win gold after being granted a rematch by Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to quote a tweet from WWE Australia following RAW After WrestleMania. The tweet questioned what's next for The Nightmare and her tag team partner, Liv Morgan.

In response to the tweet, Ripley wrote:

Interestingly enough, on the RAW after 'Mania 38, WWE also dropped potential hints on Ripley joining Edge & Damian Priest's new stable on the red brand.

After walking out on Morgan, Ripley stood in front of purple light in the backstage area. Edge has used the same lighting ever since his character took a dark turn on RAW.

It'll be interesting to see if Ripley goes on to align herself with Edge & Damian Priest by possibly betraying Morgan if the duo fails to win the titles next week.

