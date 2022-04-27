WWE Superstar cites Stephanie McMahon as inspiration for her on-screen role

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville spoke about taking inspiration from Stephanie McMahon for her role as an on-screen authority figure. Deville has grown substantially in her time as a WWE official, making the most out of it to get her way in rivaling situations.

Deville has connivingly utilized her position of power to either undermine certain superstars such as Naomi and Ronda Rousey or get title opportunities against Bianca Belair. Her villainous role and actions can be spotted in classic shades of McMahon's time as a heel on-screen authority figure.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Sonya spoke about how she was inspired by the Chief Brand Officer of WWE and also what sets her apart from Stephanie McMahon as an official.

"Stephanie McMahon is the most notable female to do it, obviously Vince McMahon's daughter. She's an amazing on-screen authority figure who sometimes gets her hands dirty, but the duality of kind of like part-time in-ring competition and being an official, I don't really know if it's been done by a female in this way," Sonya Deville said. [2:23:07 - 2:23:29]

This week, Sonya Deville faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship on the red brand. Despite help from Carmella and Zelina Vega and changing stipulations mid-match, Deville was defeated by the EST of WWE.

Sonya Deville reveals she borrowed the infamous slap from Stephanie McMahon

Sonya Deville has managed to come into her own as an on-screen authority figure, adapting to the position quite well.

Her militant presence over Monday Night RAW has come to the fore on several occasions, especially when dishing out punishment to her fellow superstars. A recent example of this is her slapping Carmella and Zelina Vega for cross-talking with her.

During The Pat McAfee Show, Deville admitted to borrowing the infamous slap across the face from McMahon.

"I do take a lot of notes from Stephanie, if you look back at her work. I mean, she's done some amazing things," Sonya Deville added. "The infamous Stephanie McMahon slaps I've definitely taken a couple of notes from, gave a couple out last night." [2:23:31 - 2:23:46]

Despite the antics, Deville has repeatedly come up short against various superstars. It remains to be seen how Carmella and Vega exact their revenge on the WWE official after this week's incident.

Do you think Sonya Deville's portrayal of an authority figure has similarities to McMahon's? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.

