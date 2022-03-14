"I always wanted that" - Sonya Deville opens up about an overwhelming experience in WWE

WWE Official Sonya Deville recently spoke about competing in Saudi Arabia during this year's Elimination Chamber event.

At Elimination Chamber, Deville teamed up with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to face off against the team of Ronda Rousey and Naomi.

Sonya Deville was the special guest on this week's episode of Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast. The WWE Official spoke about being a part of the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Deville divulged that she always wanted to be a part of WWE's trips to the Middle East and was overwhelmed when she finally got the opportunity earlier this year.

Here's what Deville had to say:

"Excited. Overly excited. I always remember every time they went to Saudi and every time the girls went to the Middle East, I was like, 'I really want to go.' I always understood that it didn't work at that time or I wasn't in the storyline at that time. But I always wanted that experience and I firmly believe that every time we go there, we do a little more and we make a little more change and impact and I think that's really special. When I heard what the match was, I was even more stoked. Just having my and Naomi's story flow into this match made complete sense. Going up against Ronda and having Charlotte as my partner was huge. So, I was overwhelmed and excited." [from 19:15 onwards]

Sonya Deville battled Ronda Rousey during the latter's in-ring debut on SmackDown

Last week's episode of SmackDown was an important milestone on the Road to WrestleMania as it featured Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut on the blue brand. The Baddest Woman on the Planet submitted Sonya Deville to win the match.

During the interview, Sonya mentioned that it was her dream to face Ronda while she was training in MMA and she was glad that she could face off with her, albeit in a setting much different from the octagon.

