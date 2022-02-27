"I'm not going to sit here and divulge my strategy to you" - WWE Superstar is confident ahead of clash with Ronda Rousey

WWE Official Sonya Deville feels she is well prepared to take on the challenge of getting into the ring with Ronda Rousey.

Rousey opened SmackDown this week in an interview with Michael Cole. However, she was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. The Queen attempted to belittle her challenger.

With Rousey distracted, Deville jumped Rousey from behind. Flair and Deville led a two-on-one assault on Ronda. However, the Rowdy One soon regained the advantage and tossed Deville into the mat. Sonya made her escape before Ronda could do further damage to her.

Later backstage, Adam Pearce informed Sonya that she would face Rousey next week on SmackDown.

Sonya Deville spoke with WWE correspondent Megan Morant this week on Talking Smack. The WWE Official commented on her match with Ronda next week and mentioned that she was prepared for the matchup.

Deville was, however, tight-lipped about her strategy for the match and refused to reveal much of her gameplan against the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

"How do I prepare? Megan, if you knew anything about Sonya Deville, you would know that I run both brands. I attend every show this company puts on and I get in the ring and wrestle when need be. So preparation isn't really a concern of mine. And I'm not going to sit here and divulge my strategy to you. And I have business to take care of, so I got to go. Thanks," Sonya said. [1:18-1:49]

Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair on WrestleMania Saturday

The Baddest Woman on the Planet punched her ticket to WrestleMania when she won the Women's Royal Rumble match after a surprise return. The following week, Rousey declared that she owed a beating to several superstars, and Charlotte was in front of the line. With this, she challenged the Queen to a match at WrestleMania for her title.

WWE announced this week that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship will be slated for night one of the two-night extravaganza.

What do you think Sonya Deville's plans are for the match against Ronda Rousey? Let us know in the comments below.

