Following her loss on last night's SmackDown, Sonya Deville posted a series of videos calling out Adam Pearce, rivals Liv Morgan, Raquel Gonzalez, and the WWE Universe.

Addressing Adam Pearce initially, Sonya Deville posted a video of herself talking to the camera with the following rant:

"So I have a message for Adam Pearce, or his superiors, since he can't seem to get anything useful done with his time in his job title. Um, me and Chelsea want a rematch, because last night if you didn't see the champions. Your Tag Team Women's Champions won by cheating. Please explain that to me. They're your champions, holding your titles, representing this company, and they cheated to beat us."

The SmackDown Superstar continued:

"But God forbid, Chelsea or I do anything, anything that's just a little bit against the grain, we get, what? Punished?"

Sonya Deville then turned her attention to the current state of the women's tag team division in WWE and called out the recent behavior of Liv Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez:

"I'm not trying to sound like a conspiracist here, but is there not blatant oblivion to the fairness and equality of this division? What, you just pick and choose who can follow the rules and who doesn't have to? Interesting. I, personally, being a member of this company for eight plus years, I would want someone like myself and Chelsea representing this company with the Tag Team Championships over some cheaters like Raquel and Liv."

She then further explained her problem with Morgan and Gonzalez, claiming:

"Not to mention, as Chelsea has very accurately put it out there, 'normies.' Which I didn't know what that meant, I was very confused, but she explained to me it's exactly what it sounds like - they are 'the normal.' They are the relatable two that the crowd just so willingly cheers on because guess what? They can relate to them. Do you think I wanna relate to anyone that sits in our crowd? Gosh."

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Sonya Deville and tag team partner Chelsea Green were defeated by Liv Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez. During the bout, Liv poured a bottle of water over Chelsea Green's head.

Sonya Deville continued her rant against the WWE Universe

In a third Twitter video, Deville carried on her attack on WWE fans and declared that she wasn't 'relatable,' saying:

"We're called Superstars for a reason. We're not supposed to be 'normies.' We're not supposed to be relatable to your average Joe-schmo. No, because we're above the rest. If that wasn't already so blatantly obvious. Put the titles on someone like myself and Chelsea. Give us a fair match, give us a rematch without any cheating by the two 'normies.'"

Do you think I want little kids sitting at home watching us on TV going, 'I'm just like her?' I ain't like your smelly a**. No! I'm rich. And talented and successful. I don't ever want to relate to any of you. You can aspire to be me, but it's gonna take ya a long road to get there, baby. It ain't easy getting to the top."

Do you think Sonya Deville is right? Should she and Chelsea Green be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section!

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes