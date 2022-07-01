Sonya Deville discloses if she has ever faced homophobia in WWE

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently revealed that she has never faced anti-LGBTQ+ treatment in the company.

Deville has come out as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and advocates for inclusivity on her social media platforms. She is the first openly gay female performer to work in the company.

The former WWE official opened up about her experience in the company during her latest appearance on Busted Open. She credited Darren Young for laying the groundwork for her and noted that the promotion's environment had changed significantly. She was quoted as saying:

"I think I’m the first openly out female in the WWE. I know Darren Young was an out male before me and he certainly, you know, shared his story and laid some groundwork for me. I think the environment has changed a lot and I’ve never had any negative experiences backstage or within the company, I can honestly say." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Deville recently returned to in-ring action after being removed as an official because she misused her power.

Sonya Deville hit WWE Superstar Liv Morgan with an RKO in a viral video

A recent video of Sonya Deville went viral on social media. In the short clip, Deville hits fellow superstar Liv Morgan with an RKO, followed by a celebration with her friends. You can watch the full clip here. [NSFW]

Deville is currently working as a heel on SmackDown. Last week on the show, she insisted on having a match, which led to an agitated Adam Pearce putting her in an impromptu 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez.

Deville lost the bout but hinted at an exciting alliance when she showed up with Shayna Baszler and Xia Li. Interestingly, Baszler is Natalya's tag team partner, but the latter has spent the last few weeks feuding with SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

