Sonya Deville finally breaks silence on being released by WWE

Sonya Deville has finally broken her silence after being released by WWE. The star has spoken up on social media.

There were several releases from WWE recently, with a lot of stars being let go. The Good Brothers, Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering, Elektra Lopez, Cedric Alexander, Blair Davenport, Duke Hudson, and Giovanni Vinci have all been released from the company, along with Sonya Deville. She had not said anything about her release until just now, confirming that it indeed happened.

Sonya Deville sent a message asking fans to stay tuned for what was next. This was the star's first message after being released from the company, essentially confirming that she had been let go.

"See whats next. @netflix," she wrote.

Now that the star is no longer with WWE, fans will have to wait and see what's next. She had recently returned from injury and formed a faction with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark called the Pure Fusion Collective. Before that, she had been in a tag team with Chelsea Green and they won the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, an injury put her out of action, and as a result, she had to give up her title - the first one she had won since arriving in WWE.

The coming days will reveal what's next for her.

