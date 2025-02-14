Sonya Deville finally breaks silence on being released by WWE

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 14, 2025 03:53 GMT
The star is no longer part of the company (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is no longer part of the company (Credit: WWE.com)

Sonya Deville has finally broken her silence after being released by WWE. The star has spoken up on social media.

There were several releases from WWE recently, with a lot of stars being let go. The Good Brothers, Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering, Elektra Lopez, Cedric Alexander, Blair Davenport, Duke Hudson, and Giovanni Vinci have all been released from the company, along with Sonya Deville. She had not said anything about her release until just now, confirming that it indeed happened.

Sonya Deville sent a message asking fans to stay tuned for what was next. This was the star's first message after being released from the company, essentially confirming that she had been let go.

also-read-trending Trending
"See whats next. @netflix," she wrote.

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

Now that the star is no longer with WWE, fans will have to wait and see what's next. She had recently returned from injury and formed a faction with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark called the Pure Fusion Collective. Before that, she had been in a tag team with Chelsea Green and they won the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, an injury put her out of action, and as a result, she had to give up her title - the first one she had won since arriving in WWE.

The coming days will reveal what's next for her.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी