Sonya Deville fined by WWE

Sonya Deville has been fined an undisclosed amount by WWE for putting her hands on an official following her match on RAW this week.

The former WWE official was relieved of her duties as an authority figure last week. As a result, she can now be punished in the same way as any other employee.

Adam Pearce appeared on this week's episode of The Bump and revealed that the company had taken action against Deville.

"We were forced to fine her. I'm gonna keep the amount between Sonya and I but let's just be afice to say that this will be inhibited going forward, I think Sonya will have learned her lesson," said Pearce.

Deville slapped a referee after her match with Alexa Bliss on Monday. She lashed out because she was frustrated with the way he called the match.

Sonya Deville has lost back to back WWE matches to Alexa Bliss

Sonya Deville wrestled her first match without her suit to back her up against Alexa Bliss last week on RAW and came up short. Bliss defeated Deville again on the latest episode of RAW.

Ahead of her stint as an official, Deville lost to her former best friend Mandy Rose at SummerSlam in 2020 and was forced to leave the company. She has since wrestled several matches, but as an authority figure, she often bent the rules in her favor. Now that she's a regular competitor again, this advantage has been neutralized.

It's unclear what the company has planned for her moving forward, but this punishment should show that she can't take her frustration out on WWE officials.

Deville is expected to respond to the news on social media or next week on RAW. Fans will have to wait and see what she has to say about it.

Edited by Colin Tessier