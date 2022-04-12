"He's jealous that I'm in my prime and he's not" - Sonya Deville targets WWE star in epic rant

WWE official Sonya Deville had some harsh words for her colleague Adam Pearce after she attacked Bianca Belair on RAW.

Deville congratulated Belair after the latter's victory against Zelina on this week's RAW. The official presented Bianca with an open contract to prove that she was a fighting champion. Sonya would later go on to attack the RAW Women's Champion and announce herself as the next contender for the title.

WWE Correspondent Sarah Schreiber caught up with the WWE official on RAW Talk to get her thoughts on the attack. Deville mentioned that she was not abusing her powers. The 28-year-old star made it clear that Adam Pearce only condemned her actions because he was jealous of her.

Here's what Deville had to say:

"How can it be an abuse of power if I am the power? Explain that to me. Because Adam said so? Because he's jealous that I'm in my prime and he's not. Come on, read between the lines. You're smarter than that. To reiterate, how could it affect my job if I'm in charge? Just think before you speak sometimes, okay?" (From 2:27 - 2:52)

You can watch the full interview here:

Bianca Belair is not too worried about Sonya Deville

The EST of WWE is not losing sleep over her impending matchup with Sonya Deville. In an exclusive interview, Belair mentioned that she did not expect the former NXT star to be her next opponent.

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: @BiancaBelairWWE says that she knew she had a target on her back after winning the #WWERaw Women’s Championship, but that @SonyaDevilleWWE 's sneak attack was totally uncalled for. EXCLUSIVE: @BiancaBelairWWE says that she knew she had a target on her back after winning the #WWERaw Women’s Championship, but that @SonyaDevilleWWE's sneak attack was totally uncalled for. https://t.co/c6UA2bfixw

The RAW Women's Champion stressed that while Sonya Deville was off wearing suits and making matches, she was battling it out with the toughest women on the WWE roster. Belair was confident of her chances against Deville.

Do you think The EST of WWE will be able to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Deville? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

