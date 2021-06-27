Sonya Deville reveals interesting details of what it is like working with one WWE official 

Sonya Deville has really adapted well to her role as a backstage official. A lot of people had questions regarding how well she would do in this new role, considering how great a performer she was prior to this run.

Despite all the questions surrounding her appointment backstage, Deville has certainly grown into the role and surprised many with her work.

However, she herself has admitted that she could not have done it without the help of those around her. One person she has enjoyed working with is none other than her partner-in-crime, fellow WWE official Adam Pearce.

Sonya Deville recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she discussed her relationship with Adam Pearce and what its like working with him.

"Working with Pearce is fun. I feel like we have a lot in common, we both have really strong personalities, so obviously with that we're gonna butt heads. I'm an Alpha and he's an Alpha, but at the end of the day we can pretty much come to an agreement and be professionals." said Sonya Deville

It's nice to hear that Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce are working so well together. That being said, there have been times that the two have disagreed with each other on TV. Perhaps WWE can explore a potential storyline featuring a feud between Pearce and Deville.

Sonya Deville confirms first SmackDown representative for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Money in the Bank is just around the corner and Monday Night RAW has confirmed all their participants for the marquee ladder match. In fact, the Women's Division on RAW will be represented by Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Asuka.

On the most recent episode of SmackDown, Sonya Deville revealed that Carmella will be the first representative of SmackDown. The Staten Island Princess did not even have to participate in a qualifying match to earn her spot. Sonya Deville handed the slot to Carmella, based on her record at Money in the Bank alone.

Do you agree with Sonya Deville's decision to hand the spot to Carmella? Will Carmella win the briefcase for a third time? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

