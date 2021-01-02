Sonya Deville gives a two-word reaction after her WWE return on SmackDown

Sonya Deville made a surprising return on the first episode of SmackDown of 2021. Sonya Deville was spotted backstage, and Corey Graves mentioned on commentary that the Superstar was officially reinstated and was back as a member of the Blue brand.

Sonya Deville took to Twitter to give a two-word reaction to her return: 'Daddy's Home.'

You can check out her Tweet below:

Sonya Deville's WWE status

Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020.

Sonya Deville's SmackDown return marked her first television appearance since SummerSlam 2020. Deville lost a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match to Mandy Rose at the SummerSlam PPV.

The real reason why Sonya Deville was written off TV was to give her the time to deal with a real-life stalker incident. Phillip Thomas II from South Carolina allegedly attempted to break into Sonya Deville's residence to kidnap her.

Sonya Deville was expected to be out of action for a few months as there were no updates regarding her status heading into this week's SmackDown. However, WWE pulled off a much-needed surprise by bringing Sonya Deville back to the Blue brand.

Before she went on a hiatus, Deville had cemented herself as one of the breakout Superstars of the year, owing to her performances during her feud with Mandy Rose.

The fans and pundits praised Sonya Deville's promo work, in-ring skills, and complete heel persona, and she seemed ready for a Women's Championship push. However, the disturbing stalker episode came at the worst time possible, and Sonya Deville was given the time to recover from the entire ordeal.

Sonya Deville is now back, and she looks ready to continue her rise as a performer. There are, however, several unanswered questions that need to be addressed.

What is the storyline reason behind WWE reinstating Sonya Deville after losing a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match? Who will Sonya Deville feud with on SmackDown? Will she continue being a heel, or will WWE turn her face?

We should get all the answers in the weeks to follow.