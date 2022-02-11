Photo: Sonya Deville spotted with her arm in a sling

Sonya Deville was seen with a sling on her left arm that could indicate she is now dealing with an actual injury. Deville posted a photo of herself looking fabulous on the red carpet of the NFL Honors show on her official Instagram account.

The MMA-trained WWE superstar wore a classy white outfit but was also spotted wearing a black sling on her left arm. She wrote on her Instagram, saying:

“Thank you @glaad and @nfl for an incredible event tonight in LA, inclusion is so important and brands like @wwe and the @nfl showing their support and representation matters so much. Go LA”

The onscreen WWE official recently got in a little bit of hot water on last week's episode of Smackdown. Deville made the wrong move of getting in between the heated confrontation between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Deville ultimately ended up getting the wrath of 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' unleashed on her, with Rousey locking her in a vicious armbar. That could explain why the Smackdown authority figure had her arm in a sling.

It's yet to be confirmed if her arm is injured or if she's only selling the attack from the former UFC star.

The Sonya Deville vs Naomi Feud might still continue

It seems as if the Sonya Deville and Naomi feud has gone on for ages now which could've easily ended a month or more ago. Even though the feud has had some entertaining moments and has added quite a bit more to Deville's role as a corrupt authority figure, the storyline has ultimately been mishandled.

Legendary WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about his frustrations with the angle on a recent edition of Smack Talk. Mantell questioned how long it has been since the storyline began and when they are finally going to end it for good.

“Well, how long have we seen Naomi and Sonya? When are they really going to pull the trigger right? Sometimes they go too long, and sometimes they don’t go long enough. I don’t know what their thought processes are during these creative meetings but, I don’t even know what they are thinking, to tell you the truth. But if you want to sit down and just want to pick it apart, you can pick it apart. I think they wrote about that match in the Bible years ago, and it’s still going on. It started like 2000 years ago or something. It’s Biblical almost.” H/T (@the_wrestling_news2)

