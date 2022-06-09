Sonya Deville has some interesting WWE targets for 2022

Sonya Deville and Ciampa have some big goals to accomplish in WWE in 2022.

While certainly being in different periods of their professional wrestling careers, the goals and desires of both Deville and Ciampa very much align with one another.

Both stars were guests this morning on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what they want to accomplish throughout the rest of 2022, the former WWE official said she wants to get back into the mix and get involved in the title picture by the end of the year.

"I think for me, it's just been so long since I've been in the ring as a full time in-ring competitor," Sonya Deville said. "So I think I've just had this itch and this like, strong urge and desire to get back in there and hit some people. I would love to get into a title picture whether it be on RAW or SmackDown."

She added:

"I don't care somewhere somehow by the end of this year, and just get back in the mix. [Asked about the Money in the Bank briefcase] I think that might be perfect timing." [Timestamp: 0:15 - 0:40]

Ciampa shares some of Sonya Deville's goals for 2022

Ciampa echoed Sonya Deville's hunger. The former NXT Champion expressed his desire to compete at WWE's marquee premium live events.

He also mentioned wanting to face elite names on the roster that he's never been able to share a ring with before.

"You want to do everything," Ciampa said. "That was a big decision for me wanting so badly to come up at the time that I did is I started to just look at it all and say I want to do the Royal Rumble (...) I want to do WrestleMania. (...) but there's so many people on this roster I've never stepped in the ring with, or it has been for a brief bit. There's a lot of opponents, I want to have a lot of matches, a lot of high profile things I want to do. I want to do it all." [Timestamp: 0:41 - 1:13]

Both Sonya Deville and Ciampa have endless amounts of potential. Whether they will be able to soar and accomplish their goals in WWE this year remains to be seen.

