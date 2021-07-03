Pro-Wrestling Legend reveals how he would book the current storyline between Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville

Liv Morgan has been denied an opportunity to be a part of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match for the second week in a row. Unlike on RAW, there have been no qualifying matches for the four slots available to SmackDown.

Instead, WWE official Sonya Deville has been handing them out to whoever she wants.

This has not sat well with Liv Morgan, who has been asking for a spot in the match for the past two weeks now. Unlike the two WWE Superstars who have already been selected (Carmella and Zelina Vega), Liv Morgan is willing to prove herself worthy.

She has beaten both Carmella and Zelina Vega, but this has not moved Sonya Deville, much to her frustration.

This storyline has intrigued many fans, including pro-wrestling legend Dutch Mantell. Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the tension between Deville and Morgan on a recent episode of Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino. He revealed exactly how he would book this storyline.

"Maybe she has one spot open and the way to really screw her, say here are the people put them on the screen and Sony doesn't even have to mention her name, she says she's decided against all of them and she's putting herself in, becuase she is still an active competitor. She just blows off Liv and you get to the same spot, just with a little added emphasis. Now Liv really has a reason to be hot at her. It kinda tells the story on its own, that she has something against Liv Morgan." said Dutch Mantell

It may be in its earliest phase, but WWE has something going on here between Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan. Hopefully they will see it through to the end.

Liv Morgan wants to have a match with a former NXT Champion

Liv Morgan is one of the most talented wrestlers on WWE's roster, and she is willing to prove herself to anyone and everyone. Recently Morgan answered some fan questions via her Twitter account, where she was asked for her thoughts on Io Shirai.

Io Shirai is a former NXT Women's Champion and one of the greatest wrestlers of her generation. Liv Morgan recognizes this and even commented on how much she would love to have a match with her.

Amazing. I want to wrestle her https://t.co/iEPaOLABqj — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 23, 2021

Would you like to see Liv Morgan take on Io Shirai? Where do you think this story with Sonya Deville is headed?

