Whether you are a fan of it or not, Shane McMahon's RAW Underground has certainly sparked conversation. It has also caught the eye of a number of WWE Superstars and you can count SmackDown's Sonya Deville among them.

RAW Underground is still in its infancy, but the brainchild of Shane McMahon offers wrestling as we've never seen before in WWE. The pseudo fight club has showcased several new faces like Dabba-Kato, who has dominated his shoot-style fights in back to back weeks.

Viewers have also seen some well-known wrestlers with amateur fighting and wrestling backgrounds step into the ropeless ring. Dolph Ziggler was on the debut episode and this past Monday, Shayna Baszler became the first woman to take part in RAW Underground.

The concept of RAW Underground seems like it was tailor-made for someone with Baszler's MMA background. Someone else with a background in MMA is SmackDown's Sonya Deville. She started training and competing in Mixed Martial Arts when she was 16. If she can find the time, she's ready to put her hair up and square up on the "red brand."

Sonya Deville is confident she'll be on RAW Underground

While we wait for my conversation with @SonyaDevilleWWE to drop, I'll provide you with this little nugget. Sonya said she absolutely sees herself on #RawUnderground in the future. Said she'd happily TKO @QoSBaszler! 👀 @SKProWrestling pic.twitter.com/eG2UGmcRWB — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) August 13, 2020

Sportskeeda had the chance to chat with Sonya Deville this week. "The Pride Fighter" was positive that eventually, she'll find her way over to the Underground scene on Monday nights. More than that, she's predicting a big marquee match up.

"I know I'll end up over there. Uh, it'll probably end up being me versus Shayna (Baszler) in Underground, uh, one of these days and I'd happily, uh, give her a little TKO action."

Shane McMahon himself has said there are no rules on RAW Underground, so it would be very easy for Sonya Deville to come calling. When pressed on whether she was officially challenging Shayna Baszler to a fight, Deville didn't back down.

Advertisement

"Listen, I'll face anybody any time, but I'm going after championship gold. So if I have time in my very, very busy and productive schedule to squeeze Shayna in, sure."

Deville brought up her quest to win a singles title multiple times during the interview, which will be up on the Sportskeeda YouTube Channel very soon

What do you think? Would you like to see Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler fight on RAW Underground? Let us know in the comments section below.