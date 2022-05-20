Sonya Deville makes massive claim after being removed from WWE role (Exclusive)

Sonya Deville feels her removal as a WWE authority figure was unjust and wrong. The WWE star opened up about her ongoing storyline during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. Unsurprisingly enough, she was in character and least happy with the recent developments.

While Sonya Deville was unsure whether she would get back to her powerful position, the superstar declared herself the greatest WWE General Manager of all time.

The former NXT star made the massive claim based on her decision-making, which she believes helped many superstars on the roster. Here's what Deville told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam:

"I was unjustly and wrongfully relieved of my duties as a WWE official, which, I'm still not sure if that decision should stick or will stick. I think I'm the best WWE General Manager to ever step foot. Ever! And I think I did a great job of being fair-minded and just with everybody on the roster from top to bottom. I think I made calls that took courage and guts, for sure." [0:42 - 1:13]

"I think some people don't like change" - Sonya Deville on her work as WWE's authority figure

Deville developed a compelling character as one of the on-screen people in charge alongside Adam Pearce. During the same interview, the former official revealed how certain people were opposed to the changes she spearheaded during her time on WWE's management team.

"I think some people don't like change and don't like difference," continued Deville. "Sometimes, when you are in middle management and not a superstar, you can be easily intimidated or threatened by a strong, powerful woman that is a superstar and is meant to be a leader. So, that's all I'll say about that. [1:14 - 1:36]

Sonya Deville has officially been removed from her WWE role and is currently embroiled in a feud with Alexa Bliss. She also spoke about her rivalry with Little Miss Bliss during her chat with Sportskeeda, which you can check out in the YouTube video above.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will feature the superstars of Smackdown in action at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and you can win your way in with 104.9 'the X' at this link:

https://www.thexrockford.com/win-wwe-tickets

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Kartik Arry