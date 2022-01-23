"I don't understand what the issue is" - Sonya Deville opens up on her rivalry with Naomi

WWE Official Sonya Deville has shared some insights on her bitter rivalry with SmackDown Superstar Naomi.

This week on SmackDown, Sonya cost Naomi yet another match against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Backstage, Adam Pearce acting on the advice of Eric Bischoff, decided to make Sonya Deville vs. Naomi official for next week's show.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Sonya in a digital exclusive interview to get her thoughts on the matchup.

Sonya seemed flustered during the interview. The WWE Official mentioned that she was looking forward to getting into the ring with Naomi next week.

Deville also mentioned that Naomi is a fierce competitor and a former champion and it would be a great match. However, she cut the interview short and left.

Here's what Sonya had to say:

"I'm excited, I'm happy. I'm always down for some competition. I don't understand what the issue is. I have no issue with Naomi but I don't think the same goes for her. She's a fierce and talented competitor. I think she was the champion like three, four or five years ago or something like that. So, it should be a great match, yeah. It's great, everything's great!"

You can watch the full interview here:

WWE @WWE Interrupted during a nervous phone conversation, @SonyaDevilleWWE says that she can’t wait to get into the ring with @NaomiWWE but is not 100 percent convincing. #SmackDown Interrupted during a nervous phone conversation, @SonyaDevilleWWE says that she can’t wait to get into the ring with @NaomiWWE but is not 100 percent convincing. #SmackDown https://t.co/l9wHlgrodu

Naomi has a message for Sonya Deville

Former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also had a message for her boss. Naomi took to Twitter to post an image with a "X" marked over Deville.

WWE @WWE Although visibly tired of @SonyaDevilleWWE ’s antics, @NaomiWWE is happy she finally gets her opportunity to face her adversary one-on-one next week on #SmackDown Although visibly tired of @SonyaDevilleWWE’s antics, @NaomiWWE is happy she finally gets her opportunity to face her adversary one-on-one next week on #SmackDown. https://t.co/VMSnNbj4bW

Naomi also revealed in an interview that she was glad to finally get her hands on Deville next week.

The Glow mentioned that Sonya had been hiding behind corporate for all these months but next week, there would be no place to hide for the WWE Official and she would finally "Feel the Glow."

Do you think Sonya will finally get her comeuppance on SmackDown next week? Let us know in the comments below.

