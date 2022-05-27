Sonya Deville reacts to AEW star's empowering tweet

Sonya Deville has replied in agreement to AEW wrestler Sonny Kiss' tweet calling for more LGBTQ+ education.

Kiss' tweet was in itself a reply to former UFC fighter Jake Shields, who questioned the necessity of the Pride Month celebrations. In her reply, the AEW star called Shields' question the reason that the month-long celebrations exist, to educate and inform people about the identity and culture of these historically marginalised groups.

"And this, friends, is why LGBTQ+ education is important.the sexual desires is probably the most irrelevant part of it, sir. We’re celebrating identity, freedom, culture, fashion, music, art, breaking barriers, overcoming struggles, etc. THAT’S WHY WE HAVE PRIDE!" Kiss tweeted

Sonya Deville, who is one of the few openly gay people in the wrestling industry, shared her agreement with Sonny's tweet in one word -

Sonny Kiss herself is gender-fluid, which refers to a person who does not identify solely as male or female. She identifies with both - male and female pronouns (he/him and she/her), but prefers her female pronouns.

Sonya Deville was recently stripped of her WWE official duties on Monday Night RAW

On the May 8, 2022 episode of RAW, she was informed by Adam Pearce that the "upper-management" had decided to release her from her managerial duties. She also faced the returning Alexa Bliss that night in a losing effort.

Deville's conduct as an official was under review after she slapped a referee and booked herself into a RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair.

The former Tough Enough competitor had been in an executive position (in storyline) on-screen since January 2021. She had not been on WWE TV since August 2020 after being a victim of breaking & entering, and attempted kidnapping.

