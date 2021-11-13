Sonya Deville removes SmackDown Superstar from Survivor Series team

WWE SmackDown manager Sonya Deville's abuse of power continued on this week's show. Sonya Deville made changes to the women's team for the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match at Survivor Series.

This week's SmackDown began on a chaotic note. Sasha Banks teamed up with Naomi and Aliyah to take on Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi. The match came about after Naomi interrupted Deville while she was introducing the women's SmackDown squad.

After an even back and forth contest, Aliyah, who made her in-ring debut on the WWE main roster, was able to secure the win for her team by pinning Natalya.

The moment didn't last long for Aliyah as Deville told her that she's been removed from the Survivor Series women's team.

Sonya Deville recently made her return to in-ring action on SmackDown

Sonya Deville has mostly worked as an authority figure in WWE since last August. She recently made her return to in-ring action. The former MMA star's misuse of power this week wasn't the first such incident. She has sabotaged Naomi in the past.

The feud between Naomi and Deville has been simmering for weeks now, with the latter making her in-ring return after 14 months. Upon her return, Deville teamed up with Shayna Baszler to defeat Naomi in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

A few weeks later, Naomi was on the receiving end of Sonya's reign of terror again. Deville made sure Naomi didn't win her match against Baszler after appointing herself as the special guest referee.

With things heating up between the two, Sonya Deville vs. Naomi looks inevitable down the road.

