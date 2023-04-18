Sonya Deville responds to former IMPACT Wrestling star in a reaction after WWE RAW

Sonya Deville recently responded to former IMPACT Wrestling and current WWE star Chelsea Green's post as she sent out a reaction following RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Deville teamed up with Chelsea Green to face Mia Yim and Candice LeRae. Despite initially having the upper hand, LeRae and Yim lost the match when Green hit a slam to pick up the win.

Following her victory, Green took to social media to post a photo alongside her partner, Deville. She captioned the photo, saying that they "don't do mediocre."

Responding to Green's post, Deville reacted with a 'hands-up' emoji. The former WWE official seemingly agreed with the former Knockouts Champion.

Check out Sonya Deville's tweet below:

Dutch Mantell loves to see Chelsea Green team up with Sonya Deville

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is a big fan of the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he loved to see Green and Deville work together. The legend thought that the two women complemented each other well.

"I love Chelsea and Sonya together. They've got all kinds of personalities. Chelsea has got those facials and even when she's not talking, you're watching her. I have known her for six or sevens years, and she was a great talent when I met her and I think she's gonna be a better talent now. I think she'll eventually go on to be a singles star. I think she'll eventually win that title. The singles title for the girls. She's that good and she can talk her way into a match. I think her and Sonya, they make perfect tag team partners. Perfect."

He added that Green could also be a singles star and cement her position in the industry very soon.

The tag team is slated to face Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on the tag team between Green and Deville? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes