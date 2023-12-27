Sonya Deville returns to social media, sends out a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville sent out a heartfelt message to all her fans following Christmas.

Deville was last seen inside the squared circle when she, alongside Chelsea Green, won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Following that, Deville announced her injury, which was a torn ACL. Eventually, on the August 14 episode of Monday Night RAW, Piper Niven replaced Deville and went on to become Chelsea's tag team partner.

Taking to social media, Deville recently mentioned that she had a good time with her family and friends on Christmas. She further added that although she took some time off social media, she's grateful to be back.

"I hope everyone had an amazing holiday with family and friends.🎄Being present with my family lately has left me a little MIA on the socials but I’m back and grateful for you guys always! Balance is so important, life is short and you gotta love yours 🖤🙏," wrote Deville.

Sonya Deville shared her honest opinion on CM Punk's return at Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville had previously shared her honest thoughts on CM Punk's return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

While speaking during a program on Sony Sports Network, Deville mentioned that the fans were excited about Punk's return as they're always up for drama. She added that although she doesn't know Punnk personally, she is excited to see what he does in the promotion.

"I mean when there is controversy, there is rating, right? People like to be entertained, people like drama. I think CM Punk is talented. I have never actually crossed paths with him, he left right before I started my career with WWE. I don’t him personally at all but I know what he has done in his career. I think it’s for business and I am excited to see what he’s gonna do this time around."

She further detailed:

"He is one of the most talked about wrestlers on the planet. The fans have been talking about him and rumbling for years. So, I mean as a businessman, how do you deny that? I am in the same mind frame as Triple H when he says like, ‘If the fans want it, fans got it.’ I am excited to see what’s to come."

It would be exciting to see when Sonya Deville will return to the industry after her recovery.

