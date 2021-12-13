Sonya Deville reveals why she's not "eager" to make her in-ring return 

The last time Sonya Deville wrestled an actual match for WWE was SummerSlam 2020. She lost to her real-life best friend Mandy Rose and took a long hiatus before returning as an on-screen authority figure, a role she has held onto ever since. Why has there been such a long delay for her in-ring return? Deville has finally revealed so herself.

While the WWE Official had two instances where she was supposed to face SmackDown's Naomi, the first one saw her get Shayna Baszler involved to make it a handicap match. The second and most recent bout between them saw Deville purposely get herself counted out.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, Sonya Deville addressed talk about her in-ring return. The Pridefighter said she didn't feel stagnant in her role and teased something exciting in the future. She also revealed that her passion for acting and performing has helped her stay where she is and that she's in no rush to make an in-ring return.

“But a lot of people also don’t know, one of my first passions was acting and performing…. I’m just enjoying where I am. I’m not eager or in some sort of rush to be anywhere else. I feel really present in this moment and in this role.”

Sonya Deville's feud with Naomi continues on

Sonya Deville and Naomi have been feuding on SmackDown for months now. Deville has been the heel authority figure who has been depriving the former Women's Champion a fair opportunity to compete in the blue brand.

While some fans have criticized the storyline, others have felt that it has given Naomi much-needed screen time.

As of this writing, we aren't sure when Sonya Deville will make her formal return as a competing superstar, but we imagine that her match against Naomi will be what ends her role as an authority figure in WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you miss Sonya Deville as an active in-ring competitor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Alan John