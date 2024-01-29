Sonya Deville reveals new project outside of WWE after failing to return at The Royal Rumble

Sonya Deville hasn't appeared in a WWE ring since suffering an ACL injury back in the summer of 2023. The former Women's Tag Team Champion lost her title when she was sidelined since it was made clear that she would need surgery.

Piper Niven has since taken her place at the side of Chelsea Green and the duo only recently dropped their championship. There were rumors that after five months on the sidelines, Deville could be set to make her return at The Royal Rumble, but this didn't happen.

Deville reacted to Liv Morgan's return in a recent Instagram story, while also revealing that she was part of a recent movie project. It appears that while Deville is awaiting her clearance to return to WWE, she has been able to branch out and set up a new career for herself.

Check her Instagram story here:

Sonya Deville has been acting

It seems that this may not be the only announcement that Deville will be making in the coming weeks, considering the former champion has been preparing for her wedding to Toni Cassano.

How will Sonya Deville fit back into WWE?

Sonya Deville didn't make her return at The Royal Rumble, which could be for several reasons, including the fact that she is set to marry and would require more time off for her honeymoon.

It could be difficult for the creative team to slot Deville back into the show at the moment since Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have dropped the titles but the two women have remained close friends. Green and Deville were close for a while as a tag team and she could now come between Piper and Chelsea, but that may not be what WWE wants to happen.

Deville is expected to return on the Road to WrestleMania, so it will be interesting to see if she reunites with Chelsea Green or steps back into singles action.

Do you think it's time for Deville to make her WWE return? Share your thoughts and predictions for RAW in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.