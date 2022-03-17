"The comment section goes berserk" - Sonya Deville reveals which personal images attract WWE fans

Sonya Deville is one of the most active WWE Superstars on social media, posting regularly on Instagram and Twitter. However, the WWE authority figure recently admitted that she was a bit perplexed by a few comments she receives on her photos. Especially the ones with former RAW Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.

During an interview on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Deville said she's noticed that fans "go berserk" when she posts with the Australian native. Deville thinks it could be due to the two women having "large energy, strong energy”.

“When I returned in my match against Naomi, I was getting tweets that my gear looks like Rhea Ripley. I was like, ‘Oh, it kind of does.’ But I didn't do it intentionally," Sonya Deville explained. "We do have a very similar style and then we looked at each other and saw it, and she was like, ‘We have to do a photoshoot.’ I was like, ‘Dude, we have to.’ So we went and took pictures. I don't know why, but the combination with me and Rhea, anytime I post a picture of me and Rhea, the comment section goes berserk, and they're a little inappropriate if you know what I'm saying." (h/t Fightful)

Deville's most recent photo with Ripley is one of the most liked photos on her Instagram profile, with nearly 100,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Sonya Deville also said her confusion is compounded by the fact that she posts with "beautiful women all the time," citing Madny Rose, Liv Morgan, and Carmella as examples. However, they never received the types of reactions her photos with Rhea Ripley do.

Podcast host Ryan Satin then opined that many of the comments under the photos of Deville and Ripley had "Step on Me" vibes. Deville laughed, saying she's a bit clearer now.

“Got it… Okay, I'm catching a vibe of what they like. Okay, interesting. Well, that's a whole ‘nother demographic we just tapped into that I didn't know existed,” Sonya Deville said. (h/t Fightful)

What Sonya Deville felt like while working with Vince McMahon

The WWE Authority figure touched on multiple topics during her interview, including her journey to Combat Sports and MMA and her relationship with Vince McMahon. She believes McMahon is a "genuis" and cited how he's played a part in her character's development.

"He reminds me to smile a lot, ironically, because I think he loves the demeaning attitude of when someone in my role does something more passive-aggressively, and then smiles. I think he thinks that that's so much more powerful than just being like, you're not allowed in this match and better. So that's like a piece of advice he gave me when I kind of first started the role... and it's really helped," said Deville.

