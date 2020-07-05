Sonya Deville reveals Triple H's reaction when she came out as a homosexual on National TV

Sonya Deville the first openly homosexual female wrestler in WWE.

Sonya Deville first wrestled under Triple H's NXT banner.

Sonya Deville has been wrestling under the WWE banner since 2015. She was first seen as one of the female contestants of Tough Enough season six. Even though she was eliminated from the competition early, Sonya Deville signed a WWE contract under Triple H's NXT brand. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. Now, Deville performs on WWE SmackDown.

Triple H's reaction to Sonya Deville's news

Sonya Deville was on Better Together With Maria Menounos. On the show, Deville spoke about coming out for the first time on National TV and later talking to Triple H about it.

"That was the craziest thing ever, it was such a weird time in my life. I'm 21 years old the time, I'm on a reality television show that's being broadcast live internationally, and the first question I'm asked in the interview portion of the show is, 'Are you in a relationship?' That's such an easy questio. But for me, it was this loaded question with such a complex back end. I wasn't openly gay yet but I did have a girlfriend at the time. I remember thinking, Okay, do I lie, and my girlfriend will kill me because I'm now saying I'm single on a Reality TV show? Or do I tell the truth, and now the entire world knows I'm gay and out her, because she wasn't even out to [anyone, even her parents]." I just told the truth, and was like, 'Yeah, I have a girlfriend.' And I kind of, like, smiled (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

She went on to share the reaction of Triple H after she came out on National Television. It is well known that Triple H is always by the side of his performers whenever they need him.

"Triple H was like, did you just come out on National Television? And I was like, 'Yeah, I think did.'" (h/t Wretling Inc)

Sonya Deville recently dissolved her alliance with Mandy Rose on WWE SmackDown. The duo was famously known as Fire and Desire. Together, the team challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on several occasions but never won the Titles. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose's friendship came to an end when Deville tried to control Mandy's life by setting her up with Dolph Ziggler and pushing Otis away from her.