"I will claim my spot" - Sonya Deville sends a bold message after being submitted by Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown

WWE star Sonya Deville has reacted following her match on the recent episode of SmackDown.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match took place to determine the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The contest featured Deville, Ronda Rousey, Natalya, Xia Li, and Lacey Evans.

The Rowdy One eventually won the bout after she locked Deville in an Ankle lock and made her tap out. She will now face the SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, at the upcoming Extreme Rules event.

Taking to social media, the former WWE official reflected on her latest match and said she would claim her position at the top soon.

Deville wrote:

"You can’t fight destiny, what’s meant to be will always be. I will claim my spot where I belong, at the top. ⬆️☠️"

Sonya Deville hinted at challenging Liv Morgan

Sonya Deville recently hinted at challenging the SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, shortly.

Morgan has previously defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against former MMA fighters Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, beating them both in singles matches.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Deville posted a picture of herself alongside her on-screen rival, Morgan. She captioned it writing, 'manifest,' hinting at challenging for the SmackDown Women's Championship down the line.

Deville has previously feuded with numerous top WWE Superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.

She recently returned to active competition after she was relieved of her duties as an authority figure and was fined an undisclosed amount by Adam Pearce. It will be interesting to see if Deville gets a chance to face Liv Morgan in the near future.

