"Show it to me" - Sonya Deville sends a message to the SmackDown roster

Sonya Deville has sent a message to the SmackDown roster, asking for someone to answer her call. Deville is looking for someone to show her what they're capable of at Elimination Chamber. She wants to see someone who has "burning passion" and needs to be on SmackDown.

Deville called for SmackDown's roster to prove themselves in a video she shared via Twitter. The footage shows Deville making her request in a backstage promo.

With Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 37 coming up, Deville has requested that every member of SmackDown's roster shows their "passion" in the coming days. Deville wants to see someone rise to the occasion and demonstrate precisely why they need to be in WWE.

"I've been thinking about the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania, with so much coming up and so many opportunites, all I want to see from the Women's Division, from the Men's Division, from the roster and the lockeroom as a whole is, I wanna see someone with that burning passion. Somebody who doesn't wnat to be here, who needs to be here. Somebody who fights every single week despite the controversy to be who they are. They color outside the lines, they think outside the box. That's what I want in my talent, I want passion. Somebody who can't stand being second best to anybody. I'm just saying...that's what I would like to see. I'm not saying that it does not already exist, but just...show it to me. Show it to me."

Elimination Chamber will take place this Sunday, and Sonya Deville has made a call to action. Fans will have to wait and see if any of SmackDown's roster members answer her call.

What is next for Sonya Deville?

Sonya Deville made her return to WWE on January 1, 2021, and took up the role as assistant to Adam Pearce. Since returning, Deville has done a stellar job as a backstage official on SmackDown. However, many are wondering when she will return to the ring.

Deville's last match was against longtime best friend turned rival Mandy Rose at Summerslam in a "No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE" clash.

The possibilities are endless now that Sonya Deville is back. She could easily find herself in the title picture sometime soon, considering how good she is both on the mic and in the ring.

Do you think Deville deserves a title opportunity when she returns to the ring? Let us know down below.