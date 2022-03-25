"I miss you" – Sonya Deville sends a message to former WWE Superstar on her special day

WWE on-screen authority figure and in-ring superstar Sonya Deville wished former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) on her birthday.

Deville is currently working on RAW and SmackDown as an authority figure alongside Adam Pearce. She has also been competing in the ring from time to time and was recently in a long-running rivalry with fellow superstar Naomi.

Taking to Instagram, Sonya posted a picture with CJ Perry, Liv Morgan, and Aliyah, wishing Perry a happy birthday. Sonya said she misses Perry, adding she needs another girls' weekend very soon:

“Happy Birthday CJ Perry. I miss you and we need another girls weekend soon!”

Sonya Deville recently revealed who she was inspired by

Sonya Deville recently revealed who inspired her. She said fellow WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion The Miz inspires her the most.

In an interview with Superstar Crossover, Deville said The Miz "always looks the part":

"At the very least, if you’re on TV for 30 seconds and you don’t have much going on in that moment, they’re going to remember you looking like a superstar. I learned that from people like The Miz. Miz always looks the part, he always dresses the part, and I think consistency and extra effort subconsciously resonates with fans. Like, 'oh, they're a big deal.'" (HT - WrestlingInc)

Over the past few months, ever since Ronda Rousey won the Women's Royal Rumble Match back in January, Sonya Deville was feuding with the former UFC star alongside her WrestleMania 38 opponent, Charlotte Flair. Deville even faced Rousey on the March 4, 2022, episode of SmackDown in a losing effort. Most recently, as an authority figure, Deville added Shayna Baszler & Natalya to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match at The Show of Shows.

