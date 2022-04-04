"Call me" – WWE official sends a message to Conor McGregor after his WrestleMania 38 comments

WWE official Sonya Deville sent a message to Conor McGregor after WrestleMania 38. Deville, who also competes as an in-ring talent, reminded McGregor who the boss is.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to answer why he wasn't at WrestleMania 38. The Irishman said WWE Superstars are scared of him. Hence, McGregor opted not to appear at The Show of Shows.

In reaction to the former UFC Lightweight Champion, Deville asked The Irishman to give her a call.

Check out Sonya Deville's response to Conor McGregor on Twitter:

McGregor's last fight was back at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier when he suffered a leg injury. Since then, The Irishman has been on the sidelines while on the road to recovery.

Interestingly enough, Deville herself is a former mixed martial artist and has two wins on her record out of three fights. She suffered her only loss in MMA in 2015.

Becky Lynch recently had a piece of advice for Conor McGregor

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently had a straightforward piece of advice for Conor McGregor.

In a recent interview, Lynch told The Schmo that McGregor has got to be better than ever and said one could never beat the Irish:

"You just gotta be better than ever, right. Like I came back better than ever, I don't think anybody can dispute that. I think Conor, when he comes back, he'll be better than ever. You can never beat the Irish."

Check out Becky Lynch's interview with The Schmo below:

Conor McGregor is currently 1-3 in his last four UFC fights, and it has been two years since he last won a fight. The Irishman admitted he wants to fight for the UFC Welterweight title when he returns despite being a natural lightweight.

